Former Heads of State’s photos remain on Samoan currency

Some Samoan currency in circulation

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 2017: Two former Heads of State’s photos may still be on the Samoan currency for a long time yet. The late Malietoa Tanumafili 11 on the $100 talā bill and Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi on the $2 tala, $1 tala, .50 sene, .20 sene and ten sene coins.

Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi’s term as Head of State ended three months ago and replaced by Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi 11.

Talamua raised the issue with Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi in his media briefing this week.

Tuilaepa said changing the photos on the Samoan currency is a very expensive exercise and is something that cannot be done hurriedly.

He explained that there is a Central Bank Committee that monitors the currency circulation and they are responsible for ordering the print of new Samoan money overseas.

Tuilaepa referred to the reason why the photo of the late Head of State, Malietoa Tanumafili 11 remained on the Samoan currency years after his death in 2008.

He said the Central Bank had already ordered a reprint of more Samoan money with new designs including Malietoa’s new photo on it. However, Malietoa passed on before the new Samoan money design was launched.

After Malietoa’s funeral, Tui Atua was elected Head of State.

“Because the new Samoan money design has not been launched, I personally suggested to Cabinet to replace Malietoa’s photo with Tui Atua’s, then launch it,” said Tuilaepa.

However, the Central Bank wrote to him that it cost $2 million to reprint the Samoan money with the new design, and it would cost another $2 million for another reprint.

The Central Bank then asked Cabinet to use the money already printed and when it runs out, then new prints would be ordered with Tui Atua’s photo on it.

Cabinet agreed and Malietoa’s picture remained on the Samoan money until it ran out.

Tuilaepa said Tui Atua as Head of State queried him on the same issue when he realized that Malietoa’s photo was still on the Samoan currency instead of his.

“I explained to him the same reason I’m telling you now,” said Tuilaepa.

At the moment, the $100 talā bill carries Malietoa’s photo, his signature and signatures of the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank. The $50, $20, $10 and $5 tala bills carry photos of the Central Bank, rugby team, Samoan children and environmental shots and signed by the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank.

Tui Atua’s photo only appears on the coins.

