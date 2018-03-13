Former Health Workers plead guilty to theft of pharmaceutical products

Part of the National Hospital at Moto’otua

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 13 MARCH 2018: Three former employees of the National Health Services have pleaded guilty to the theft of pharmaceutical products worth more than $15,000 talā.

Fou Sekone, Amanono Mafualu and Pio Fesola’i, jointly pleaded guilty to stealing 16 boxes of paracetamol medicine valued at $3,960 between 31 December 2017 and 01 January 2018 – a total of $10,560.

However, on individual charges, Amanono Mafualu, 31 years of Vaitele Fou and Fusi Safotulafai pleaded not guilty to taking 6 boxes of paracetamol medicine valued at $3,960 between November in 2017 and January 2018.

Pio Fesola’i pleaded not guilty to allegations of stealing 6 boxes of paracetamol medicine worth $3,960.

Fou Sekone pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Justice Leiataualesā Daryl Clarke adjourned the matter to the 7 July asking the defendants to bring their witnesses on the date.

