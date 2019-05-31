Former Immigration Office imprisonment for passport forgery

PHOTO: Former Immigration officer, David Nomeneta Uaine with his lawyer



By Rula Su’a Vaai

“It affects the integrity of the Immigration system, sophisticated crime, and was premeditated within 6 months of committing the offense.” – Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala Warren



APIA SAMOA – 31 MAY 2019: The former Immigration officer, David Nomeneta Uaine, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison after the Supreme Court found him guilty of 28 charges of selling fake Samoan passports to non-Samoans living overseas.

The 28 charges includes 6 forgery, 4 on corruption and bribery, 6 of using forged documents, 4 of forged and false Samoan travel documents, and four charges of certifying false application for travel document, and four charges of issuing improper passports.

Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala Warren, in sentencing Uaine said while there were mitigating factors pertaining to the defendant through letters from his respective church minister, his apology to the Immigration Assistant Chief Executive and testimony from his mother, the image and the integrity of the system operated by the Immigration Division is questionable.

Tafaoimalo also added that while the defendant is young and intelligent, his case involves serious corruption.

The defendant was also doing it for personal gain sent from people overseas.

In sentencing Uaine, Tafaoimalo said that all 28 charges will be served concurrently

