Former Immigration Office imprisonment for passport forgery

PHOTO: Former Immigration officer, David Nomeneta Uaine with his lawyer

 

“It affects the integrity of the Immigration system, sophisticated crime, and was premeditated within 6 months of committing the offense.”  – Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala Warren

APIA SAMOA – 31 MAY 2019: The former Immigration officer, David Nomeneta Uaine, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison after the Supreme Court found him guilty of 28 charges of selling fake Samoan passports to non-Samoans living overseas.

The 28 charges  includes 6 forgery, 4 on corruption and bribery, 6 of using forged documents, 4 of forged  and false Samoan travel documents, and four charges of certifying false application for travel document, and four charges of issuing improper passports.

Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala Warren, in sentencing Uaine said while there were mitigating factors pertaining to the defendant through letters from his respective church minister, his apology to the Immigration Assistant Chief Executive and testimony from his mother, the image and the integrity of the system operated by the Immigration Division is questionable.

Tafaoimalo also added that while the defendant is young and intelligent, his case involves serious corruption.

“It affects the integrity of the Immigration system, sophisticated crime, and was premeditated within 6 months of committing the offense.”

The defendant was also doing it for personal gain sent from people overseas.

In sentencing Uaine, Tafaoimalo said that all 28 charges will be served concurrently

