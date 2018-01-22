Former Immigration officer face 32 charges of corrupt practice

Samoa’s Court House Mulinu’u

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 23 JANUARY 2018: A former Immigration officer, 24 year old David Nomereta Uaine of Tuana’i is yet to enter a plea to 32 charges of corrupt activities before the Court.

The charges includes 3 counts of forgery and false Samoa travel documents, 4 counts of corruption and bribery of officials, 4 counts of false representation, 4 counts of false record and information on passport database, 6 counts of forgery, 2 counts of forge and false Samoan travel documents, 4 counts of improper issue of travel documents and 6 counts of using forged documents.

The matter is adjourned to next week.

