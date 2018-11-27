COURT Former Manu Samoa coach sues SRU
Fuimaono Dicke Tafua Photo: PHOTOSPORT

Sfaff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2018: The Samoa Rugby Union has been given 10 December to respond to the lawsuit filed by former Manu Samoa head coach, Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua for terminating his contract.

Fuimaono was appointed last year and had a contract up until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

However, SRU re-advertised his position last August. Fuimaono applied and shortlisted but the job went to the former Blues Assistant Coach, Steve Jackson.

In the fallout, Fuimaono wanted an apology from SRU but the Unions Chairman sternly refused saying it was within Fumaono’s rights to go to court.

Fuimaono coached Manu Samoa in the 2011 World Cup and when took over from Namulauuulu Alama Ieremia last year, his record showed five consecutive defeats before a home and away wins over Germany to secure Samoa’s place to RWC Japan 2019.

The case came before the Chief Justice, Patu Falefatu Sapolu yesterday and has been adjourned to 10 December for the respondent to file and serve a written response.

