Former National Prosecutor appeals conviction

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 14 JUNE 2017: The former Director for the National Prosecution Office, Mauga Precious Chang has appealed her conviction by Justice Mata Tuatagaloa on the charge of negligent driving causing injury.

Counsel for Mauga, former Attorney General Aumua Ming Leung Wai informed the Court today that he had already lodged an appeal against the conviction, and asked for “proceedings to be stayed until the appeal is heard.”

“The Supreme Court last week found my client not guilty, but convicted my client, then referred the matter to the District Court for sentencing,” said Aumua.

Presiding Judge, Papali’i Rosella Viane pointed out to Aumua Section 154 (b) (111) of the Criminal Ordinance Act 2016, where Tuatagaloa derived her conclusion from.

Section 154. Supreme Court to hear and determine appeal – The Supreme Court may:

(iii) uphold the appeal and convict the respondent on the charge for which the appeal is made.”



“We need clarification from the Court of Appeal as to what sentencing options are available since the Supreme Court has convicted my client, the options, for example of this charge by conviction has been taken away by this honourable court, so I wonder if it’s more appropriate to stay proceedings until the appeal is heard,” said Aumua.

Judge Papali’i accepted the application and referred the matter before Judge Fepulea’i Ameperosa Roma on the 25 June 2017.

However, counsel for police Perese Simativa wanted the matter to be heard before Judge Atoa instead of Judge Fepuleai.

He said given the findings of Judge Fepuleai after the trial which resulted in the appeal, he would rather have the matter heard before a different Judge.

Judge Papali’i disagreed.

“In my experience of appeal matters, it always goes back to the trial Judge,” said Judge Papali’i.

She also pointed out that because of her involvement in the tribunal investigating Mauga, she cannot deal with sentencing.

Aumua said if Perese opposes the referral to Judge Fepuleai, then he has to file an appropriate application to the Court.

On the 12th December 2016, Judge Fepulea’i acquitted Mauga on all three traffic offences. However, after perusing all evidence provided at the appeal hearing in April 2017, Justice Tuatagaloa convicted Mauga last week.

The matter will be recalled 26 June 2017 before Judge Fepulea’i.

