Former Speaker bestowed Paramount Chiefly title of Tupua at Lepā

Tupua La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao with the Prime Minister Fatialofa Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, Tauiliili Sekuini after the bestowal ceremony at Lepā

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 31 JANUARY 2018: Former Parliament Speaker and sitting Member for Gagaifomauga No.3.

La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao was amongst 4 people bestowed the paramount chiefly title Tupua at Lepā last Saturday.

It was the same family who bestowed the Tupua title on the former Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki Moon to honour his services to Samoa when he visited for the Small Islands Developing States meeting in Samoa in 2014.

In line with tradition, the title was bestowed in three phases with individual presentations by the Aiga Sa Sagapolutele and Sa Falanaipupu leading the ceremony, then followed by the Sa Tavai and Sa Sagele family.

The final part was conducted by the district led by the Prime Minister as high talking chief Fatialofa Tuilaepa, Auelua Apoiliu and Auelua Josephine.

In blessing the title bestowals, Fatialofa Tuilaepa as one of the Tama Punefu, said tradition calls for such paramount bestowals to be blessed by one of the Tama Punefu to get the official recognition such titles warrant.

In blessing the title holders, Fatialofa Tuilaepa encouraged them to be bold leaders.

“A leader is not afraid to speak the truth, nor hesitate to make decisions for your families, village and church,” said Fatialofa.

He also emphasised the importance of service and for the new holders to participate in the village fono and to prioritise the village and church affairs and not to be biased in their actions.

Fatialofa Tuilaepa flanked by Auelua Apoiliu and Auelua Josie, blessing the title bestowals

Fatialofa Tuilaepa also pointed out, that last Saturdays’ ceremony would probably be the last paramount chiefly title to be blessed by him as the leader of government and country.

And with the blessing of the four Tupua title holders, Fatialofa Tuilaepa acknowledged their new positions not only as matais of Lepā, but as decision makers in the village affairs.

The four Tupua title holders (Aloali’i) include Tupua La’aulialemalietoa, Tupua Pogesi, Tupua Tamoto and Tupua Ioane.

All four Tupua acknowledged the blessings from the district, and Tupua La’aulialemalietoa specifically credited Fatialofa Tuilaepa as a leader and in honouring the ceremony with his presence.

Following that, the district then turned to bless 21 new holders of the chiefly title Puletiuatoa.

Tupua La’aulialemalietoa again received the title that was held by his late mother.

The heavy rain and strong winds did not hinder the village spirit especially that of the Sa Tupua family of Lepā as they celebrated and welcomed the new title holders.

