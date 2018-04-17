Former TV Journalist admitted to the Samoan Bar

Samoa Law Society Secretary, Rebecca Schuster, Emmanuel Tosimaea Tupua and Helene Wallwork-Lamb

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 17 APRIL 2018: Former TV journalist Emmanuel Tosimaea (Tosi) Tupua was admitted to the bar today and Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu encouraged him to strive to achieve and maintain the highest standards in his legal work.

“I want you to make a serious attempt to become a top quality lawyer,” said CJ Patu.

Tosi worked in local television and the Samoa media for more than 10 years then furthered his journalism studies in Shangai, China where he worked as a news presenter for CCTV. He later joined the Aljazeera media in the Middle East.

He later returned to Australia and studied law for five years at the Tasmania University then worked at one of the law firms in Melbourne. He was later admitted to practise law at Victoria before working as a legal officer at the Melbourne Institute for Refugees.

He also worked as a lawyer for a Commercial Law Firm in Sydney then Shanghai, China. Returning to Sydney, he decided to return home to help look after his ageing father.

Accompanied by his mother Feaisili Tupua and family at today’s ceremony, he heard the Chief Justice saying that Samoa is in need of top quality lawyers to serve the people.

“Practise of the law is not a right, but a privilege that can be taken away from a lawyer if they do not observe and maintain the ethical standards of the legal profession,” said CJ Patu.

“To become a truly accomplished lawyer requires hard work, perseverance, good character and continuous study of the law.”

At 45 years old, the Chief Justice said that he has entered the profession at the age where most of the lawyers are half way through their careers as legal practitioners.

“I am confident of the knowledge and experience you have already gained from the school of life, and previous career as a journalist and TV broadcaster, will provide you with the maturity of character and wisdom necessary for a lawyer to succeed,” said Chief Justice.

Moving the motion for Tosi’s admission was Helene Wallwork – Lamb and the Law Society was represented by the Secretary, Rebecca Schuster.

“Today marks the end and a new beginning for you, and the official beginning of your career as a lawyer in Samoa,” said CJ Patu.

Tosi praised God for where he is today, and acknowledged his families support.

He also acknowledged his journalistic background and skills which assisted him in his study at law school.

Asked if he had entered the legal profession too late, he said it was never too late to do anything in life.

Tosi is married with 2 daughters.

