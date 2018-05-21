Former University Lecturer accused of attempted murder

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA SAMOA – TUESDAY 22 APRIL 2018: A former lecturer at the National University of Samoa, Christopher Gounder, appeared in the Supreme Court yesterday accused of trying to murder his Samoan wife.

Counsel for Gounder sought bail for his client, who had been in police custody for more than 3 weeks.

The prosecution objected to the application saying the police needed to finalise the charges against the defendant.

Justice Leiataualesā Daryl Clarke said granting the defendant bail is not a good idea “especially the victim is his wife.”

Defence counsel Tuisa Patea argued that he sees no reason why his client should not be considered for bail as he has no previous convictions.

“Your Honour, he is in his mid-40’s, he is married with 7 children, have been married to his Samoan wife for more than 18 years, he holds a prestigious position within his Mormon church, his wife is visiting him at Tafa’igata, so there is no way he should not turn up in court.”

Justice Leiataualesā set the hearing of the bail application to be heard in court 25 May 2018.

“Meanwhile he shall remain under police custody,” he ordered.

Some years ago, Gounder had been the main force behind plans to establish a third University in Samoa to promote quality education in Samoa.

He taught at various educational institutions in Samoa and taught English at the National University of Samoa for three years.

