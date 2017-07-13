Formidable Vodafone Flying Fijians announced for Manu Samoa Match

The captains David Lemi and Akapusi Qera with the Webb Ellis cup that will be on display as the teams do battle on the final match of the NPC

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 JULY 2017: Vodafone Flying Fijians Coach, John McKee has named another strong line up to play against the Manu Samoa team in their second 2017 Pacific Nations Cup match at the Apia Stadium this Saturday.

Preparations for the team to defend their title has been going well and McKee says that they expect a very tough challenge on Saturday.

“With the PNC up for grabs and Samoa desperate to qualify for RWC in this series we expect a very tough challenge on Saturday,” said McKee.

“We are very determined to defend the PNC title which we have held since 2015.”

He added that it was vital for the players to focus on all facets of the game which includes execution under pressure in order to win the match.

“The players must focus on getting the small tasks right and executing our plays under pressure to win this match. We missed out on a couple of tries last week because we were not accurate in our finishing or with the last pass.”

“The Team will have to work very hard in defence. Samoa have a very talented backline and we cannot afford to give them too much time and space.”

The Vodafone Flying Fijians will clash with the Manu Samoans at 2pm (Samoa Time) at Apia Stadium this Saturday.

The selected players are: Campese Maáfu, Tuapati Talemaitoga, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Akapusi Qera ©, Nemani Nagusa, Henry Seniloli, Ben Volavola, Patrick Osborne, Jale Vatubua, Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Vereniki Goneva, Timoci Nagusa.

Reserves: Sunia Koto, Joeli Veitayaki, Kalivati Tawake, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Viliame Mata, Frank Lomani, Eroni Vasiteri, Josua Tuisova

Related

Press Release