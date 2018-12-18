Forty Two Samoans Ready To Take On Employment in Australia

One of the Bradford graduates with his family at last Saturday’s graduation

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 18 DECEMBER 2018: Twenty two Samoans have graduated from the Bradford Institute of Advanced Education – with Samoa Pioneer Class Certificate 111-Community Services 2018, and are ready to take on employment as caregivers in Australia.

The group will be employed in community services in the areas of Disability, Age Care, Youth and Community.

According to trainer Salu Va’aaoao Alofipo, such employment come with criteria and one of those criteria is for applicants to undergo a certified training under the Bradford Institute of Education.

“The idea is to equip our people before leaving to work in Australia, but they have to complete this 12 week course, as a requirement in order to be eligible for employment,” said Salu.

Already three Australian companies have committed to the team from Samoa and job interviews are scheduled for January 2019.

“Due to Cyclone Owen that affected Australia, the representatives from the companies and Bradford Institute were not able to attend the graduation last Saturday and interviews scheduled for this week are now scheduled for January 2019, then the successful applicants would travel to Australia on a 3 year visa,” said Salu.

According to the Course Facilitator, Peseta Araisi Tiotio, the 3 year period is an opportunity for our people to live and build a relationship with the employers in Australia, then return to Samoa and apply for permanent residency and the employer will support the application.

“If you do not get any support from your employer, then that means you did not serve well,” said Peseta.

This is the second Samoan group to graduate from the Bradford Institute. The first group graduated in August 2018 and the graduates ranged from former Government Chief Executive Officers to ACEO’s, public servants and school leavers.

“Twenty graduated from that class and 22 in December, so we hope that all graduates will be interviewed in January 2019,” said Peseta.

These employment opportunities are part of an agreement recently signed by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

The Samoa Bradford Institute has already submitted a proposal to the National University of Samoa looking at ways both institutes can work together.

The graduates and trainers also acknowledged the support of Reverend Letaulau Pesaleli of the Congregational Christian Church at Nu’u Fou for making his residence available for the training.