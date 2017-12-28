Four deaths prior to Christmas holidays police confirm

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 28 DECEMBER 2017: A police updated report has confirmed four deaths from separate incidents prior to the Christmas holiday.

Police spokesperson Auapa’au Filipo Logoitino confirmed two of the deaths were reported from Savai’i and both are suspected to have drowned whilst swimming in a river.

Auapa’au also confirmed that the deceased are a 43 year man and a 27 year old woman.

The other two deaths in Upolu are suspected suicides.

“Both deceased are males aged 43 and 33 respectively and police are continuing their investigations,” said Auapa’au.

Traffic incidents

On Friday 22 December 2017, a bus and a truck collided at Malua and the passengers from the truck were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

Auapa’au said no one died in the accident.

On Christmas night, a 16 year old boy was rushed to the hospital after a hit and run incident at Vaimea. He was taken to the hospital and later released. Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the vehicle that was involved in the incident.

“The Christmas holidays were very quiet and with the exception of four deaths prior to the holidays, there was no loss of life from any traffic incidents,” said Auapa’au.

He also acknowledged the public and village councils support and advised the public to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol in order to remain safe.

Despite various reports of the sighting of the two escaped prisoners, Au’apa’au said they are still at large and is asking for the public’s support for any information that may assist the police to return the pair behind bars.

