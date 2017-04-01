Fourth woman judge appointed

Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asue Falefatu Sapolu and members of the Judiciary and relatives and friends during the swearing in Friday morning

Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA- FRIDAY 31 MARCH 2017: Alalatoa Rosella Papali’i was sworn in Friday as a new judge of the District Court, bringing the number of women Judges to four.

Alalatoa will serve alongside another woman Judge Talsa Atoa – Saaga in the District Court.

Monsignor Etuale Etuale led the ceremony with words of encouragement for the new Judge to guide her through her new role.

A long serving lawyer and a senior member of the Samoa Law Society, Alalatoa acknowledged her family especially her late father, Viane Papali’i and her mother Rosa who was present at the ceremony.

She acknowledged the hard work of her father and her mother’s prayers day and night for a better future for her and her siblings.

Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asue Falefatu Sapolu welcomed the new Judge and reminded her to serve Samoa with honesty and without fear or favour.

“Everyone should be equal under the law, and it does not discriminate. Treat the rich and poor, strong and weak equally,” said His Honour.

The Chief Justice believed that Alalatoa is well prepared to take up her role as the Judge of the District Court of Samoa.

The Attorney General Lemalu Herman Retzlaff congratulated the new Judge on her new appointment.

He said the new role is a chance of a life time and a duty and commitment that no one should take lightly and it’s a challenging role for anyone.

President of the Samoa Law Society, Su’a Helene Wallwork, offered her best wishes and congratulated Judge Alalatoa on her new role.

Su’a said Judge Alalatoa is unique in the sense that she is now the only Judge who has worked her whole career as a lawyer in the private sector only.

“No doubt, Judge Alalatoa’s tenacious and sassy private sector style will be reflected in her courtroom,” said Su’a.

She also said Judge Alalatoa has practiced fearlessly representing the interests of many members of the community.

Judge Alalatoa has worked as a lawyer for 13 years in private practice.

She started in 2004 as an Associate of Toailoa Law Office and after five years she set up her own law firm RV Papali’i Law.

Judge Alalatoa holds a Bachelor of Social Science and Diploma of Teaching, a Bachelor of Laws and Masters of Laws, all from Waikato University, New Zealand.

She is also a qualified mediator in Samoa.

She was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Samoa in December 2004.

