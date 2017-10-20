Fuimaono announces 29 players for Manu Samoa Tour

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA 20 OCTOBER 2017: Manu Samoa Head Coach, Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua today announced 29 players that will make the Northern Hemisphere tour.

The team includes veterans playing in Europe including captain David Lemi, halfback Khan Fotuali’i and loosies Taiasina Tuifua, Maurie Fa’asavalu, and Ofisa Treviranus.

Fuimaono also selected four extra players from the Samoa Super 9 competition but the players cannot travel due to IRB conditions.

Melanie Matavao, a 22 year old from Fasito’o -uta who played for the A’ana Chiefs at the Samoa super 9 has been selected as one of the three halfbacks.

“In the past three weeks, we have been contacting some of our players overseas if they could be available, “said Fuimaono.

“Unfortunately some of them couldn’t make it due to contracts and injuries,” he added.

The Manu Samoa team will get together on October the 29 at Sari, Britain. They will be playing three tests against Romaina, Scotland and England.

According to Fuimaono, they have not yet selected a Captain until the whole teams gets together then management can decide.

FORWARDS

LOOSE HEADS

1. Jordan LAY, Mitre 10 Bay of Plenty (NZ), Safotu/ Sasina

2. Donald BRIGHOUSE, Mitre 10 Otago (NZ), Falelatai/Saleimoa

TIGHT HEADS

1. Logovii MULIPOLA, Leicester Tigers (UK), Manono

2. Paul ALO-EMILE, Stade Francaise (FRANCE), Leulumoega Tuai/Fasitoo Tai, Falefa

3. Hisa SASAGI, Mitre 10 Otago (NZ), Vaisala/ Malie

HOOKERS

1. Maatulimanu LEIATAUA, Stade Aurellacois (FRANCE), Manono/Safune

2. Motu MATU’U, Gloucester (UK), Fasitoo-uta/ Falelatai

LOCKS

1. Chris VUI, Bristol (UK), Foaluga/Lano/Saasaai

2. Faatiga LEMALU, (NZ), Faleasiu/Lefaga

3. Josh TYRELL, Mitre 10 North Harbour (NZ), Faleasiu/Nuusuatia

4. Brandon NANSEN, Mitre 10 North Harbour (NZ), Leauvaa/Faasitoo-tai

LOOSIES

1. Tala James IOANE, Sale Sharks (UK), Saleimoa/Vaiee,Safata

2. Piula FAASALELE, Toulouse (FRANCE), Magiagi/Nofoalii

3. Jack LAM, Bristol (UK), Gataivai/Malie/Taga

4. Taiasina TUIFUA, Lyon (France), Laulii/Sili

5. Maurie FAASAVALU, Oyonnax (France), Falelatai

6. Ofisa TREVIRANUS, London Irish (UK), Malie/Patamea

BACKS

Halfbacks

1. Kahn FOTUALII, Bath (UK), Faleapuna

2. Auvasa FALEALII, Nevers (France), Letogo/Lefaga

3. Melani MATAVAO, Aana Chiefs Super 9, Fasitoo Uta

First Fives

1. Rohan SAIFOLOI, Sydney Rays (AUSTRALIA), Vaimoso

2. AJ Mamoe ALATIMU, Brisbane City (AUSTRALIA), Avao/Salailua/Afega

Midfield

1. Kieron FONOTIA, Ospreys (WALES), Apia

2. Alapati LEIUA, Bristol (UK), Malie/Patamea

3. Reynold LEE LO, Cardiff Blues (WALES), Vailima/Magiagi/Satoalepai

Outside Backs

1. Tim NANAI, Mitre 10 Countries, Manukau, Manono/Falelatai

2. Paul PEREZ, Tolouse (FRANCE), Vaigaga

3. Ah See TUALA, Northampton (UK), Moamoa/Gataivai

4. Jamie-Jerry (JJ) TAULAGI, Exeter (UK) –

5. David LEMI, Bristol (UK) Vaiafai, Iva

Extra Players

1. Paulo Junior, SCANLAN, Moata’a

2. Ikifusi MATAMU, Moata’a

3. Ricky PAULI LENE, Super 9, Iva

4. Tiamu VILIAMU, Super 9, Sataoa

MANAGEMENT

1. HEAD COACH, Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua, Vaiala, Saleaumua, Falealili

2. TEAM MANAGER, Va’aelua Aloi Alesana, Lalomalava, Leufisa, Moata’a

3. ASSISTANT COACH, Muliagatele Brian Lima, Letogo, Avao

4. TECHNICAL ADVISOR, Soifua John Shuster, Sinamoga, Falealupo

5. SPECIALIST TA (Forwards), Zane Hilton – Melbourne Rebels, Australia

6. SPECIALIST TA (Defence), Craigh Mcgrath – Melbourne Rebels, Australia

7. Trainer, Luke Stephenson – Hawkes Bay, New Zealand

8. VIDEO ANALYST, Colossion Feaunati – New South Wales, Fasitoo Uta

9. PHYSIOTHERAPIST, Brett Davison, UK

10. DOCTOR , To Be Confirmed

Manu Samoa Test Schedule

November 11 – Manu Samoa vs Scotland

November 18 – Manu Samoa vs Romania

November 25 – Manu Samoa vs England

