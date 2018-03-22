Fun Day at Campus of Hope with LDS Youth

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 MARCH 2018: The Campus of Hope was transformed into a playground for a Fun Day activity coordinated by the Mesepa International Ward (MIW), a Youth Group of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints from American Samoa.

Made up of more than 50 LDS youth from stakes of the Church in American Samoa, the MIW paid a side visit to the children at the Campus of Hope while in Samoa for their annual visit to the Mormon Temple. The Youth Group organized fun games, lunch and snacks for the children as well as a hired bouncy castle to the children’s delight.

The children of hope acknowledged the generosity of the youth group through singing and dancing and a relationship was established there and then.

While it was the MIW’s first time at the Campus, it definitely will not be the last as a new partnership has been formed.

President Aomalo Suesue spoke on behalf of the youth group leaders, to acknowledge the work of SVSG, and the love that emanates from around the Campus of Hope.

SVSG President hosted the youth group and expressed her gratitude to its leaders for coordinating the visit and the fun day activity for the children. Siliniu Lina Chang also acknowledged Bishop Andrew Craig for initiating the visit.

The LDS Church in Samoa plays a crucial role in sustaining the shelter management service that we provide for our children in need, and to have you here today, is testament of the extent of the Church’s reach to supporting the most vulnerable.

