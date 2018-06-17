Germany set up RWC 2019 play-off with Samoa

Germany Number eight Jarrid Els score the only try in the 16-13 victory over Portugal in Heidelberg.

Photo: KESSLER SPORTFOTOGRAFIE

Germany is to play Manu Samoa at Apia Park 30 June in a home-and-away play-off with Samoa to determine the side that will join Ireland, Scotland, hosts Japan and Russia in Pool A at Rugby World Cup 2019.

Germany edged a tight battle with Portugal 16-13 with a perfect kicking display from Raynor Parkinson in Heidelberg and means the hosts are just 160 minutes away from a place at Rugby World Cup 2019.

Parkinson landed four shots at goal from as many attempts, including a late penalty that gave Germany – who had trailed by 10 points early in the second half – the decisive lead, despite appearing to battle cramp.

Number eight Jarrid Els scored Germany’s only try as a crowd of 2,300 were made to sweat for victory on a sweltering June day.

Portugal back-row Sebastiao Villax scored his side’s sole try, while fly-half Louis Rodrigues added eight points with the boot as it looked as though visiting second-row Goncalo Uva would celebrate his 100th cap in style.

But Germany were able to rally as Rodrigues’ three missed penalties proved crucial. The hosts’ reward is a home-and-away play-off with Samoa, starting in Apia on 30 June, for a place in Pool A alongside Ireland, Scotland, hosts Japan and Russia.

Meanwhile, Manu Samoa was beaten by Tonga 28-11 in their second match in the Pacific Cup in Suva, Fiji in the weekend. Samoa also lost to Fiji 24-22 in their first PNC match and faces Georgia in Apia this weekend.

Related