God knocked on the Church Chairman’s door four times

The main offices of the Congregational Christian Church at the John Williams Building, Tamaligi in Apia

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 22 MARCH 2017: The first vision received by the Samoan stigmata woman Toaipuapuaga Patrick in Rome, was about the Chairman of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa Reverend Elder Tautiaga Senara.

In a press conference today, Toa’s father, Reverend Opapo Oeti revealed that after one week since arriving in Rome in October 2016, Toa had a vision.

Reverend Opapo accompanied his daughter and her young family to Rome last year, and according to him, Toa noticed a bright light coming from the statute of the Divine Mercy outside the room and Toa reached out her hand which seemed to have gone further out the window.

He said Toa related to him what God had shown her in that vision and it involved the Church Chairman, Reverend Tautiaga Senara.

The vision was of God knocking on Reverend Senara’s door four times.

The first and second time God knocked Reverend Senara’s door at home, he opened it but there was no one. The third time, he did not answer the door.

The fourth time there was the knock on the door, Tautiaga Senara opened the door and saw Reverend Opapo and his daughter Toa and husband walking away from his house. But Opapo and his daughter were in Rome.

Reverend Opapo said Toa later explained to him the meaning of the vision.

The first knock was on Easter Day 2016 when Reverend Senara approached Reverend Opapo at Siufaga wanting to understand the stigmata occurrence when it first happened.

After listening to the explanation, Reverend Senara then put his forehead on Toa’s forehead still with blood and marks similar to the crown of thorns and said he hoped the occurrence will be a blessing and redemption for him as well.

“I thought then he had accepted it,” said Reverend Opapo.

The second ‘knock’ was on the 18th August 2016, when Reverend Opapo tried unsuccessfully for a chance for his daughter to give a testimonial at the church ministers gathering at the church headquarters at Malua.

The marks had appeared then and seen by the church ministers. But after that gathering, Reverend Senara informed Reverend Opapo of the Church Elders ‘decision’ not to speak to the media again or be part of Toa’s ministry to the people.

Opapo said he knew then that Reverend Senara has changed and had not accepted to believe the messages through his daughter.

The third knock according to Reverend Opapo was on White Sunday when they went to ask Reverend Senara’s permission for him to accompany his daughter to Rome as given in a previous message in September.

Opapo said blood had appeared again on Toa when they met the Chairman and his wife and Reverend Senara gave his permission for him to travel with his daughter and family to Rome.

The final knock when Reverend Senara saw Reverend Opapo and daughter walking away from his house, is God turning his back on the CCCS Chairman for not accepting the messages and closing the door in believing the messages that had been delivered through Toa.

Reverend Opapo firmly believes that the origin of the Elders decision to strip him of his pastoral duties was Reverend Senara and his refusal to accept that Jesus was talking to his daughter and the messages in Hebrew through her hand.

The incidence has also deeply divided the village of Falelatai where Reverend Tautiaga Senara is the Elder with authority over Reverend Opapo and both have served in the village for over twenty years.

Opapo said Toa had received 44 messages written in the Hebrew language, and some of these messages have already being translated by Malua Theological College.

He said all the messages and clothes worn by Toa– torn and bloodied during the stigmata occurrence have been handed over to the Vatican in Rome for further investigation.

The process of the Catholic Church regarding the investigation of such matters will need to be completed with the formal submission from the Archbishop in Samoa to the Cardinal in Wellington, New Zealand then to Rome.

Opapo hopes Toa, who is now under the complete supervision of the Catholic church would share her experience in Rome with the people here, as she did after the stigmata occurrence last year.

