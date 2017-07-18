Government reviews Investment Act amidst public concerns

Leota Lene of Siva Afi with one of his Samoan designs on garment that have been copied and mass produced by others



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 18 JULY 2017: The Government has stepped in to review the Investment Act 2000 to address the concerns of local businesses that businesses regulated by the Act exclusively for Samoans have been exploited by foreign owned businesses.

The review will look at the Reserved and Restricted List that identifies the type of businesses that are reserved exclusively for Samoans.

The issue came up again in Parliament last month as public concerns build up as many small Samoan business operators have been put to of business as the types of businesses in the Reserved and Restricted List have been taken over by foreign investors and complicated by teaming up with Samoans.

The businesses that are off-limits to non-Samoans include;

Bus transport services for the general public

Taxi transport services for the general public

Rental vehicles

Retailing

Saw milling

Traditional elei garment designing and printing

Fishing

Manufacturing

Services

According to the Minster of Commerce Industry and Labour, Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell, the list could be extended to include other businesses to be regulated exclusively for Samoans.

“We are also looking at regulating owners of wholesalers from running retail stores,” said the Minister.

Since the beginning of the year, Government has stopped issuing licenses to foreign investors as it reviews the provisions of the Act and to come up with policies to address the many issues emerging.

Lautafi also said that the issue has been complicated by locals who are in partnership with Asian businesses but are not addressed by the current legislation.

He also said that many locals see opportunities and are quick to lease their buildings and land to Asian owned businesses and these have impacted on locally owned small stores around the country.

The Minister is also treading carefully as Government pushes foreign investment against measures that can be seen as discriminating.

“We have to consider also the concerns by the Chinese investors about being discriminated against,” Lautafi cautioned.

“We don’t want to appear to be discriminating against foreign investors. After all we want foreign investors.”

Local businessman Afoa Komiti who runs a small retail shop at Vaitele said it was about time the Government does something.

“I started my business here for more than 10 years now, and it was doing well until the Chinese businesses grew in the area, and now I’m struggling,” said Afoa.

He said that he no longer runs a shop but is into selling locally baked accessories, such as keke pua’a, donuts and moon pies.

