Business Government to have a new vessel for inter-Samoa travel
The Lady Samoa at the Salelologa wharf, Savaii

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA SAMOA – FRIDAY 31 AUGUST 2018: The Government is replacing the inter-island vessel Lady Naomi that has been serving the Samoa and American Samoa route for more than 20 years.

The Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Papaliitele Niko Lee Hang told Talamua that Lady Naomi has reached the limit of its service and needs replacement.

The government of Japan will provide the new vessel under its aid programme.

Papali’i added that safety is government’s priority and the new ferry will be much bigger to provide mores space for cargo and more jobs for young sailors who graduate from the National University of Samoa Maritime School.

The Minster also said plans are in the pipe line for another new ferry to service the Upolu and Savaii route.

“That is in the consultation process, we are looking at a double-hulled vessel that is much faster than Lady Samoa.

“We have taken into account the busy traffic between Upolu and Savaii especially during special days in Samoa, like White Sunday, Christmas and New Year holidays.

He also said Lady Naomi will undergo maintenance and repair then placed on the market for an interested buyer.

