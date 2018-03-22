Government urged to provide proper accounts for the 2019 Pacific Games

The flags of the Pacific Islands that make up the Pacific Games

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 22 MARCH 2018: A call has been made in parliament for proper accounting of the 2019 Pacific Games Samoa is hosting. The Member of Parliament for Salega East, Olo Fiti Vaai urged Government to ensure that all information and accounts are properly recorded for the 2019 Pacific Games to avoid a repetition of what happened in the 2007 South Pacific Games.

“It’s very important to collect and properly account the event Samoa would be hosting next year, the Pacific Games,” said Olo during the second reading of the Pacific Games Bill 2018 that will establish the Authority to host the Games in Samoa

He said there were things that happened in the 2007 Games such as lost laptops that had the games financial records.

He then advised the Minister of Education, Sports and Culture who tabled the Bill, Loau Keneti Sio to bring in computers that can be secured with bolt nuts and are hard to lift and steal.

The statements quickly had the former Finance Minister Faumuina Tiatia Liuga who was the Chairman of the 2007 Games to intervene and told Parliament that there were no lost laptops or information from the 2007 Pacific Games.

“There was an audited report on accounts and everything, and the computers referred to have been lost were actually donated to the Samoa Association of Sports & National Olympic Organisation,” said Faumuina.

He further stated that Government saved $8 million after the games, and that $3 million was given to the Supplementary Budget of 2007/2008.

The Pacific Games Bill 2018 establishes the local body that will administer the 2019 Games.

MP for Anoama’a West Fonotoe Pierre Lauofo praised the initiative to bid for the Gaes hosting after Tonga pulled out and he wanted to know how much Government is putting in for the hosting of the Games.

He also pointed to the timeframe of the Pacific Games Act which expires on the 31st December 2019. He wanted a longer timeframe so that any criminal legal measures that may ensue will still have the Act as legal basis to proceed.

