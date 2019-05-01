“Grenade was harmless” police say after testing

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 1 MAY 2019: After all the precautionary and security measures taken, Police have confirmed that the grenade that was found in a parcel at Salelologa and addressed to a business woman of Fa’ala, Palauli, was harmless.

““The grenade did not go off,” police sources told Talamua after testing it in an isolated place in Salelologa this morning.

“There was nothing inside although the outside looks real,” sources say.

Speaking on the weekly news programme with Talamua last night, Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi who is also the Minister of Police said the device was a souvenir.

“I was informed by police the grenade is a souvenir.”

Tuilaepa said, the woman who sent the parcel, was married to a palagi in Australia.

“The palagi kept the grenade as a souvenir in memory of his late father.”

When the Samoan woman separated with her husband, the woman then packed all her belongings in boxes, including the souvenir grenade and sent it over to her sister, who lives in Savai’i.

“I was also informed the only way to see if it is a real grenade, was to test it,” said Tuilaepa. “So I told police to go and do it.”

Police sources also confirmed that there were no utensils for smoking methamphine, nor any drugs as other media reported.

Earlier on, the receiver of the parcel told police, that she had no knowledge of what was in the box.

She later told police that her sister in Australia told her the grenade was a souvenir.

“At least it is a souvenir, so that should calm down everyone, and all these different versions about a bomb, but it is a souvenir,” said Tuilaepa.

