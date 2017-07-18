Guangdong Province back in Samoa

Source: M.P.M.C. Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 18 JULY 2017: A team of eye specialists from the Guangdong Province in the People’s Republic of China are in the country to donate equipment for the National Health services and to conduct free eye surgery for the people of Samoa.

More than 20 eye specialists are providing surgeries for local residents and so far 31 patients have completed successful operations with more surgeries scheduled this week.

This is on top of new medical equipment donated to the National Health Services Eye Clinic.

The visit is part of the city sisterhood agreement inked in 2015 between the Samoa Government and the Huizhou Municipal Government, Guandong Province in the People’s Republic.

In 2015, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi signed the sisterhood pact with Huizhou City’s Mayor Mai Jianomeng to formalise the sisterhood pact between Huizhou from the People’s Republic of China and Apia, Samoa.

The six Memorandum of Understandings (M.O.U.) inked includes a multi-functional park with a Cultural & Art Center that will serve as a library, opera house, artistic exhibition hall and recreational zone.

The other five other Memorandum of Understandings were signed and sealed this week between the two sister cities.

The other MOUs include scholarships and medical equipment for the Ministries of Education and Health respectively.

Within the next 3 to five years, Huizhou will provide and install an electronic platform for each of the 23 public colleges in the country. That project has started.

Three computer labs are included.

Huizhou will also fund scholarships for Samoan students for the next three years to the tune of $200,000 tala a year.

During the three year period, 30 students with excellent academic performance and another 30 from economically disadvantaged families will be awarded scholarships.

Lastly but not least, the Huizhou Hualuogeng Secondary School has established a sister-school pact with Samoa with Samoa College.

Tentative plans include a students and teacher exchange program between the two schools.

As for Health, Huizhou is also committed to gift the National Hospital at Moto’otua with a portable x-ray machine, a color full digital ultrasonic diagnostic apparatus. The equipment is valued at over $1 million tala.

