Head of State and church ministers set to pay taxes

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 27 JUNE 2017: Parliament today passed the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2017 that includes the Head of State and church ministers as taxpayers.

The legislation also exempts those earning $15,000 tala and less annually from paying taxes.

The amendment was passed with opposition from a few Members of Parliament who voiced opinions against taxing pastors.

MP for Vaimauga East, Sulamanaia Tauiliili Tuivasa agreed that the Head of State should pay taxes but not the church ministers and argued that the Minister was too haste in tabling the Bill and that time should have been given for proper consultation.

The Minister for Revenue, Tialavea Tionisio Hunt said there was enough time given for public consultation and out of 19 denominations consulted, only two denominations opposed the Bill.

Urban West MP, Faumuina Wayne Fong pointed out that pastors tax should become the church tax as it is members of the church that are contributing to these funds.

During the consultations, the Minister said the Ministry plans to collect $4 million annually on church ministers’ taxes. He also said the law will be effected in 2018.

The Prime Minister is also emphasizing the need for all to contribute to the country’s development and use of public facilities.

