Head of State appeals to make Samoa a country truly founded on God

His Highness the Head of State, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi 11 delivers his independence message

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 01 JUNE 2018: In his first Independence Celebration speech as Head of State, His Highness Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi 11 appealed to the people to make a collective effort to make Samoa a country truly founded on God.

It was a simple message for the country’s 56th independence celebration reminding Samoans to stand together and focus on Samoa’s motto of being founded on God.

“If we have been focusing on negativity and fault finding, weaknesses or failures, I humbly appeal to you all that we make a collective effort to make our Samoa a country truly founded on God, the source of all the blessings we need,” said His Highness.

As a Christian nation founded on God, he said honour and glory is for God whose grace and peace has sustained Samoa over all the years.

“If our God hadn’t built and guided our nation, then our forefathers would have laboured in vain to pursue and realize self-government and sovereignty of Samoa,” said His Highness.

“We are gratified that we are an independent nation governed by our own people, have our own laws and customs, traditions and Christian principles which complement each other, distinguishing us from other countries of the world.”

He reminded that Samoa should remember her forefathers and leaders with pride as they were the champions of the independence movement which make Samoa a truly sovereign nation.

“They had faith that we would be prepared physically, mentally and spiritually to continue where they had left their mark, and to elevate our country to greater strength, faith in the authority and wisdom from God that miraculously keep this country safe from many natural disasters and global catastrophe,” said His Highness.

He acknowledged the Government, the Judiciary, and the people for their significant and various contributions to the development and security of Samoa.

He also acknowledged Samoa’s donor partners for their continued support that had empowered Samoa to pursue success in her development.

Village Youth lawlessness

“Idolatry and all forms lawlessness, and lustrous treasures of the Gospel are an abomination in the eyes of the Lord , when we do not allow the Lord to govern our lives and communities, then we have problems such as what happened early this week between the youth of two villages,” said His Highness.

He acknowledged the Council of chiefs of the two villages concerned, the Government, and the police for the immediate ratification of the matter that proved amicable solutions can be reached when the Government, clergy and traditional leaders stand together.

“I’m aware that many of the people do pray for our leaders, for peace, security and prosperity of our country. Leaders also pray for Gods guidance in their work hence it is my great belief that all citizens of Samoa continue to pray for Gods will to be done for our country, and we will witness supernatural blessings upon our Government, people and land.”

After his speech, the flag was then raised by the Member of the Council of Deputies, Le Mamea Ropati Mualia.

International guests include President of Fiji, President of the Republic of Nauru, Governor of American Samoa and the Ulu of Tokelau.

The flag raising ceremony was followed by the long and colourful parade of schools, Government Ministries and various organisations.

The one day celebration ends with traditional entertainment of songs and dances by selected villages. Monday will be the independence public holiday.

