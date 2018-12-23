Head of State is Chancellor of the National University of Samoa

The Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi 11 with Masiofo Leinafo Faamausili, Pro Chancellor Aeau Chris Hazelman, Vice Chancellor Fui Professor Leapai Aso Fou So’o, Dr. Fa’amasuili Matagialofi, Professor Satupaitea Viali and other members of the University Faculty.

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA SAMOA – MONDAY 24 DECEMBER 2018: The Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi 11, has been instituted as Chancellor of the National University of Samoa.

Afioga Tuimalealiifano was instituted during the inaugural graduation of the University’s new programme, Preliminary Certificate in Technical Vocational Educational and Training –PCTVET last week.

He is the fourth Chancellor following the late Malietoa Tanumafili 11, former Head of State, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi, and Reverend Professor Dr. Otele Sili Perelini.

Afioga Tuimalealiifano started his Primary and College Education in Samoa then continued on to the Australia National University where he graduated with a Bachelor in Law. He was accredited with a Diploma in Theology at the Malua Bible School.

He worked as a police officer, a public defender for the Ministry of Justice before he headed the Public Trust Office. He served as a Member of the Council of Deputies and was appointed Head of State last year.

During his acceptance of graduates, Tuimalealiifano congratulated the students and encouraged them to take it further into their careers.

More than 100 students received Certificates in various vocational courses. The University also announced the PCTVET program will expand to Savaii next year.

Sky Eye Pacific’s Chief Executive Officer, Fa’aso’otauloa Sam Saili was the keynote speaker and he stressed to the graduates that “failing” will be a part of their journey when they work or run a business.

He referred to his company as one that failed numerous times in striking deals, however they never backed out. “Sky Eye is expanding to New Zealand and Singapore next year,” he said.