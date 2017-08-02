Health Minister downplays alleged typhoid outbreak

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 03 AUGUST 2017: The Minister for Health Tuitama Dr. Talalelei Tuitama has downplayed reports from overseas of a typhoid outbreak in the region.

“There is no information to warrant panic and worry amongst the people about any typhoid outbreak,” said Tuitama.

He explains that Typhoid reports are compulsory and once a case is reported, then the national health surveillance unit is alerted. “However, as of this moment, there is no evidence or information of an outbreak,” he said.

Tuitama was responding to an overseas media report about a typhoid outbreak which has raised concern from the public.

“Early this year, we had clusters of cases in several villages, but there is no new report of any new case or cluster of cases,” said Tuitama.

He said even the surveillance team were surprised when asked about the latest typhoid outbreak report.

“Typhoid is endemic in Samoa and we get cases from here and there, but once five people in a family or village is proven to carry the virus, then that is where the surveillance team comes in with their alert measures, and warn the country,” said Tuitama.

He was also asked about some countries warning their people not to travel to a certain country in the Pacific because of a typhoid outbreak. Tuitama said he does not understand the logic behind such statements.

“We travel to countries where there is malaria, leprosy and just because one typhoid case is recorded in Samoa, it does not mean the rest of Samoa has typhoid,” said Tuitama.

He also questioned if it was fair to stop people from going to a country because that country has HIV Aids cases?

Tuitama believes the logic behind warning people against traveling, is a tactic used by some people to destroy a country’s tourism industry by discouraging people from going there.

He believes Tourism is a competitive area and sometimes the competition is “honest and sometimes not.”

“It’s illogical to assume because we have a case of typhoid then anybody coming to Samoa will have typhoid,” he said.

Compared to Ebola which did not have a cure, but with typhoid “when you get it, treat it and that’s it.”

He said typhoid can be cured and the unreasonable information about an outbreak is causing unnecessary panic.

