Health Ombudsman, a new ministry under the new health structure

Members of the Commission of Inquiry, Fa’amausili Dr. Matagialofi Luaiufi, Taulapapa Brenda Heather- Latu and Professor Fui Lau Asofou Soo

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 17 MAY 2018: The establishment of a Health Ombudsman as a separate Ministry has been put across under the new health structure that will merge the Ministry of Health and the National Health Services in July this year.

The new Organization Chart was presented by the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri’s before the Commission of Inquiry this week and several members of the health sector questioned the independence of this new ministry.

In the new structure, the Minister is at the top of the chart, then the Director General, and alongside the Director General is the Health Ombudsman.

Professor Pelenatete Stowers and some medical practitioners pointed out that the Health Ombudsman should be an independent body in the form of a Tribunal but not as a separate ministry.

The Health Ombudsman responsibility includes looking into legal services, handling public complaints & grievances and internal audit.

Commission of Inquiry member Fa’amausili Dr. Matagialofi Luaiufi said that the point raised by the Vice President of the Samoa Medical Association, Namulau’ulu Dr. Nu’ualofa Potoi was important.

“If the intention of the structure is to move forward and if this is where grievances are directed at, then the (Health Ombudsman) should not be placed next to the Director General,” said Fa’amausili.

She said with civil society work, there is no need to create a ministry when only three qualified people are needed to man such a unit, similar to a Tribunal.

She also cautioned them not to be afraid to create a new ministry based on an honest advice to the Minister.

“If the Minister is ill advised and the advice biased then more problems arise and we waste our time here rather than looking after the patients,” said Fa’amausili.

The Commission Chairperson, former Attorney General Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu made a point about the Lands and Titles Mediation group as perhaps an idea for the health sector to invest in too.

Leausa said that the intention from the beginning was for the Health Ombudsman to be independent, as it will become a small Ministry of its own, but the positioning of the Health Ombudsman next to the Director General was the advice by the taskforce.

The absence of an Advisory Board in the new structure was questioned by the Samoa Medical Association Vice President Namulau’ulu Dr. Nuualofa Potoi.

She also questioned the visibility of the clinical services under the new structure.

Namulau’ulu pointed out that there are health ordinances that govern the structure and services of the health sector since 1959, and there were Boards that oversee these, but since the public reforms, changes were seen within Government Ministries including the Ministry of Health.

In 2006, the Ministry of Health and the National Health Services were established as two separate entities in the drive for a more efficient and accountable health service.

Namulau’ulu said the clinical services then was accountable to the Health Board or Management Board and her concern was that with the new structure, no Advisory Board or any form of Board is mentioned in the structure.

She wanted to know if the taskforce that worked on the merge structure ever considered placing any Board in the new structure.

She believes that from a clinical orientation perspective, the clinical services, the accountability of NHS, nurses, the regulatory monitoring and evaluation role and the legal aspect of MOH should be under a Board.

“I really believe for fairness and the spirit of consent and the unity of the service to improve and accountability to our people, we must have some form of Board,” said Namulauulu.

The Inquiry is expected to complete its work tomorrow then reports to Cabinet next week.

Related