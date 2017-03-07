Hearing starts on alleged ATM thieves

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 08 MARCH 2017: The hearing of the case of two Chinese men accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the Bank of the South Pacific ATM machines is into its second day.

The two accused Yang Quigreen and Zhong Shuiming appeared before the District Court Judge Fepulea’i Ameperosa Roma on 13 counts of theft and 3 counts of accessing the Bank of South Pacific Bank without authority.

Defence counsel Alex Su’a informed the court that his clients were willing to change their pleas of not guilty to guilty on four charges.

Judge Fepulea’i accepted the application and withdrew three counts of theft and one count of accessing BSP without authority which left twelve charges against the accused.

The hearing proceeded with counsel for prosecution Lucy Sio calling their first witness Shirley Pauga, the Retail Manager for the BSP for more than 30 years.

Pauga recalled that it on 24 August 2016, one of her staff reported the matter to her.

She told the court that it was around 2 to 3pm that day when she received the report from one of her staff members about the ATM cards collected from their ATM machines.

Pauga said the ATM cards collected are very unusual.

“We know the kind of cards issued by a bank but these cards are very unusual, it was blue and black, with VIP on the left top corner with less than ten digit number on it with some kind of installment instructions on the back.”

She said the usual cards have the bank name, expiry date and a 16 digit number which is the card number.

“When we received the trial balance report we noticed some unusual card numbers and transactions made which were not allowed by the bank,” said Pauga.

From the report they received, Pauga said their suspicious grew stronger and everything was confirmed when they collected the footage from the ATM machines that captured the two accused.

She said the matter was then referred to their Operations and Risks department who dealt with the investigation and referred the matter to the Ministry of Police right away.

Police second witness was a Chinese man Yeng Ping who runs a motel business in Samoa for more than a year.

Ping is the owner of the Dirgo’s Motel located at Matautu-Uta.

He said the two accused and another Chinese man came to the motel on the 21st August 2016 and rented two rooms.

The other accused stayed by himself while the second accused and the other Chinese man stayed in another room.

Ping was unaware of the wrongdoings until police turned up 24 August 2016 around 7.00 to 8.00pm looking for the accused.

On that evening when police turned up at Dirgo’s Motel, Ping said the two accused ran upstairs and locked their rooms.

He said when police arrested the two accused he saw a laptop taken and an ATM swipe machine.

When defence counsel Alex Su’a cross examined the first witness Shirley Pauga, she confirmed that the ATM cards used by the accused are counterfeit cards.

She did not say the exact amount of cards being captured by the machines but she said there were many cards found.

Su’a also questioned the second witness to elaborate more on the swiping machine found by police that night if it was a machine used to make or just swipe cards.

Ping confirmed that it was machine to swipe the cards because there are a lot of those devices back in China and was sure that the machine was also found in the room that the accused was using.

This hearing continues today and seven more witnesses are to be called by prosecution.

