High Achieving Samoan with a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration

Rezettakahealani Mulitalo with her parents in her recent graduation

The eldest of four siblings, Rezettakahealani Mulitalo was raised throughout her entire life in Samoa. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand with a double major in Criminology and Development Studies in 2011.

Last year, she was awarded the Robert A. Flating Scholarship award at the 32nd Annual Top Cop Law Enforcement and Security Awards Banquet, held in Honolulu. She is a member of the Alpha Phi Sigma, Iota Gamma Chapter; the national honour society for criminal justice. Studying the world of crime has always been the focus of her academic career. She is currently working at Mark Development Inc., a housing development and management company in Hawaii.

Rezettakahealani was awarded the Outstanding Graduate in the Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration award with a perfect GPA of 4.0 from Chaminade University of Honolulu. In addition, she graduated with honours and given the privilege of speaking on behalf of all the graduates during the graduation ceremony on the 15th May 2017.

She expressed her gratitude to all the professors, mentors and the faculty of Chaminade for their guidance. She also thanked her parents, family, church and friends for their never-ending support, last but not the least, she acknowledged her amazing God who has given her the strength and courage to complete this chapter of her academic journey.

Rezettakahealani is the eldest daughter of Rev Eric and Amata Mulitalo who are currently serving as pastors at Fasito’o-tai EFKS.

