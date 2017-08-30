High Tech Youth Network studio opens

After the High Tech Youth Network studio opened yesterday



Source: Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 30 AUGUST 2017: A new High Tech Youth Network studio was officially opened at Vaivase by the Prime Minister, Susuga Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi yesterday morning.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2016 between the Government of Samoa and the High Tech Organisation based in New Zealand for the establishment of the studio in Samoa.

The studio is designed for the youth to create their own projects and to share amongst themselves.

Its establishment is a valuable support for the young generation of Samoa.

In his remarks, the New Zealand High Commissioner to Samoa, David Campbell Nicholson says that his Government invested $1.3 million dollars which is also aimed at supporting Samoa to improve its ICT capabilities.

The programs available will provide learning opportunities and ICT broadcasting and television training for young people between the ages of eight and 25.

The Studio is located at the old Samoa College Hostel.

It is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and connected via Internet to the HTYN partners in the other Pacific countries.

Later on there will be initiatives to include students in Savaii and rural Upolu as well as students’ participation in training programs held in New Zealand.

The Studio offers programmes which include:

Graphic Design: We have a large variety of graphic design software to create graphics like web banners, posters, business cards, fliers, packaging, or just to let the imagination run free all in state of the art software used by industry professionals.

3D Design: Members have access to software that will allow them to design models and have those models 3D printed here at the Studio.

Designing and making web pages: Members have the opportunity to learn about the language of HTML, how web pages are built, domains, user interface and everything in between.

Film: Everything from the basics of frame composition to script writing, acting, storyboarding lighting and ACTION! Members have the hardware and software tools to explore their interest in film.

Music: Everything from the basics in composing a song to recording original music compositions or other material.

The High Tech Youth Network Studio (HTYN) is a non-profit charitable organisation registered in New Zealand, the United States and Hawaii. It is funded by grants from the New Zealand Government as well as contributions by private donors and corporate donors.

Related