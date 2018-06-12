HMAS Success to Conduct IPE18 Engagement Visit to Apia

The HMAS Success in port

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 JUNE 2018: Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Success will visit Apia, Samoa, this week as part of a maritime engagement activity designed to strengthen bilateral relationships and enhance partnerships between the two countries.

Success will have around 200 sailors and soldiers on board when she arrives in Apia on Thursday, 14 June 2018.

While alongside, they will participate in activities including helping the Samoa Police Service with maintenance work on the Pacific Patrol Boat SPB Nafanua, combined small boat training exercises, boarding and ship damage control demonstrations, a Women, Peace and Security workshop, sporting activities and ship tours.

Members of the ship’s company will also roll up their sleeves to assist with community projects, including assistance with construction and maintenance tasks at the Samoa Family Health Association Youth Drop-in Centre and painting at the Mapuifagalele Haven for Elders.

Australian High Commissioner HE Ms Sara Moriarty said the visit reflected the commitment in the Australian Government’s 2016 Defence White Paper and 2017 Foreign Policy White Paper to deepen Australia’s engagement and partnerships with regional security forces.

“Australia remains very committed to the long and enduring partnerships we have with our Pacific neighbours, with whom we share common goals for the security and prosperity of our region.”

HMAS Success’s visit to Apia demonstrates our commitment to increasing engagement with our partners in the Samoa Police Service in a way that is mutually beneficial and ensures we are prepared to respond jointly to any challenges we may face in our region,” Ms Moriarty said.

Commanding Officer of HMAS Success, Commander Grant Zilko, said the ship was in the South Pacific as part of a four-ship Australian Defence Force Task Group participating in Exercise Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2018.

“Indo-Pacific Endeavour has become a very important activity in the Australian Defence Force’s calendar,” Commander Zilko said.

“Maintaining strong bilateral relationships and interoperability with our partners in the South Pacific is absolutely critical to our ability to effectively and efficiently respond together to natural disasters and other challenges in our region.”

“The Samoa Police Service is a crucial partner in the Indo-Pacific Region and maintaining strong bilateral relations between the Australian Defence Force and the Samoa Police Service is vitally important to the stability and security of our region.”

“My ship’s company are very much looking forward to engaging with the Samoa Police Service and the people of Apia, and to contributing to local community projects while experiencing the rich culture and beautiful landscapes of Samoa,” Commander Zilko said.

HMAS Success will conduct a four-day port visit in Apia, before setting sail for Hawaii to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

