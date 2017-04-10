Hope 4 Cancer Clinic delayed

The Samoa Land Corporation building at Tuana’imato that was to be the Cancer Clinic headquarters

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 10 APRIL 2017: Plans to use the Samoa Land Corporation building (photographed) at Tuana’imato as headquarters of the Hope 4 Cancer Clinic, have been delayed.

A statement from the Government Press Secretariat has dismissed media reports “which wrongly suggested that the Hope 4 Cancer Clinic’s interests in Samoa have been dismissed.”

The statement says “the Hope 4 Cancer organisation has indicated that they have redesigned this project in Samoa, hence the delay.

“As in all other prospects that will benefit Samoa, Government will continue to support the Hope 4 Cancer endeavour, and will remain open and committed to developments with the potential to create positive spin-offs for the country.

“In reference to the Samoa Land Corporation building at Tuana’imato, which was identified as a potential site for the Hope 4 Cancer Clinic, Government has also been engaged by other parties who have shown interest in leasing the property for further development. Government will revisit the Hope 4 Cancer Clinic’s housing needs once the organization’s preparations are complete.

“As Government takes a proactive stance in all development matters, any legitimate development proposals will be considered and decided upon as quickly as possible to maximise the benefits for Samoa.”

The Hope 4 Cancer Clinic is understood to provide research and treatment for cancer patients using largely natural and herbal medicine.

