“I did not go to the Prime Minister to apologise,” says Pauga

PHOTO: Talalelei Pauga with his lawyer outside court today



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 5 FEBRUARY 2019: The man who threw a pig’s head and eggs at the Prime Minister during a community function in Brisbane, Australia refuted claims that he went to the Prime Minister to ask his forgiveness.

“No never,” Talalelei Pauga told Talamua outside Court today when he appeared for making a false declaration under the Immigration Act.

“I went to see him about the charges against me but I did not go there to apologise to him.”

Lawyer Unasa Iuni Sapolu who is representing Pauga asked the court for a postponement since she has just been served with the charges against her client.

The matter is adjourned without plea to 12 March.

