“I think it’s God’s time for me” Namulau’ulu Sami Leota

By Lagi Keresoma

SAVAI’I, SAMOA – SATURDAY 23 MARCH 2019: Business man and Samoa Rugby Unions President, says his election last weekend into Parliament is all in Gods timing.

“I think this is God’s time for me,” Namulau’ulu Sami Leota told Talamua after his election was confirmed in the final count last Saturday evening where he stayed well clear of the four man race with 1208 votes.

The second place was Independent candidate Maileimalo Eneliko Pa’u who polled 605 votes.

Third was former MP who ran under the ruling party card, Papali’i Li’o Masepa’u with 564 votes and fourth was Samoa Party First candidate, Lema’i Faioso Sione with 14 votes.

The number of people that vote was 2471 out of 3,487 registered voters which means 1016 voters did not vote and are liable to be charged under the Electoral Act.

Speaking to the media, Namulau’ulu expressed his gratitude not only to his families, district and all those who have supported him, but above all to God.

Namulau’ulu tried unsuccessfully for the first time in the 2016 general election and he knows the feeling of being let down and said he prepared well for the by-election and he felt confident because he was close to the district.

“I would like to continue the good deeds started by the late MP Pa’u Sefo Pa’u and to serve my district,” said Namulau’ulu.

A Happy Competition

Namulau’ulu said all four candidates are friends and they did not allow their competitiveness for the seat to affect their friendship.

“Our motto is a happy competition and whoever wins the others will acknowledge,” said Namulau’ulu.

He acknowledged his opponents knowing that it is always a challenge to run in an election,” he said.

Namulau’ulu was born and grew up at Fogapoa and secured a placing at Samoa College, and from there began his journey to where he is today.

A businessman who managed the Manu Samoa Rugby Team in the last World Cup, he is currently the President of the Samoa Rugby Union and a board member of several Government bodies.

He is married to Taulapapa Maria and they have two children. He holds the Namulau’ulu title in Fogapoa and the Papali’i title in Sapapali’i.

The Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatua said this is the first time that no informal votes have been recorded.

It will take the office a week to analyse and put together data before a full report is submitted to Parliament.

