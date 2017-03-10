‘I want to fight the best in the world’ – Joseph Parker

source: TalkSPORT

FRIDAY 10 MARCH 2017: ‘I want to fight the best in the world’ – Joseph Parker eyes clash with either Anthony Joshua or Wladimir Klitschko

Joseph Parker has admitted he would relish the chance to take on either Anthony Joshua or Wladimir Klitschko after their heavyweight clash on April 29th.

The duo will face off in what is shaping up to be the biggest fight in the division in several years, in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

And Parker, the current WBO heavyweight champion, who will face Hughie Fury in a high profile clash of his own on May 6th, admitted he will be watching the fight with great interest.

“Hopefully everything goes well against Hughie,” Parker told Kick Off on talkSPORT.

“I want to fight all the best in the world, but whoever wins out of Joshua and Klitschko, I’d love to fight the winner.

“Joshua is another great young athlete and boxer who’s doing really well and I wish him all the best in his fight with Klitschko – I’d love to fight any of the top heavyweights.”

Parker is part of an exciting trio of heavyweight champions, including WBC holder Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua – while Tyson Fury is set for a return to the ring. And the New Zealand fighter is relishing being in the spotlight.

“We want to make it like the old days, where the heavyweights used to fight each other many times. It’s a very exciting time for the heavyweight division and it’s great to be a part of it.”

