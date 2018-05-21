Ice smuggler changes lawyer

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 21 MAY 2018: The man charged with carrying drugs estimated to be worth $60,000 talā, today asked the Supreme Court Justice, Leiataualesā Daryl Clarke that he wanted to change lawyers.

Tafuna Tauialo charged with the possession of methamphetamine or ice was represented by Mauga Precious Chang. This morning, he told the court that he wanted Unasa Iuni Sapolu to be his counsel.

Justice Clarke then granted permission after hearing from counsel Chang that she has withdrawn from representing Tauialo in court.

Tauialo is accused of trying to smuggle 26.6 grams of the banned drug in the country but was intercepted by a joint Customs and K9 unit at Faleolo International Airport, where he was questioned, arrested and charged with possession soon after he arrived on a Fiji Airways flight from Nadi.

The matter is adjourned to 4 June 2018 for the respondent to file a bail application and the prosecution to finalise charges.

The defendant formerly resided in Alaska and had travelled over to Samoa for a family funeral.

He is under police custody.

Related