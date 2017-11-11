Icelandair delivers Samoa Airways

Icelandair’s Vice President Halldor Daddi Halldorsson (right) and part of his delegation at Faleolo Airport



Source: PRESS SECRETARIAT

APIA, SAMOA – SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2017: It was a moment of truth for Icelandair’s Vice President Halldor Daddi Halldorsson as the Samoa Airways 737-800 Boeing touchdowned at Faleolo Airport Saturday afternoon.

For Vice President Halldor the delivery of the aircraft on a wet lease to Samoa vindicates his decision made three years ago to approach government for a partnership after a courtesy call to Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

And three long years of regular 48 hour flights between Iceland and Samoa for talks between the two parties, it has all paid off with the arrival the Boeing 737 – 800 which will likely be the beginning of a long mutual and beneficial partnership between the two parties.

Icelandair was given less than five months to deliver and it did with flying Samoa Airway colours and to the letter.

Icelandair Group is not new to the region.

It has a successful partnership with Air Niugini which has proven to be the catalyst for Papua New Guinea’s international connections and for that country’s booming tourism industry. And Icelandair currently leases ﬁve Boeing aircrafts to Air Niugini since their partnership started in 2007.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa has always kept the doors open for potential and viable partnerships to help Samoa’s return to commercial flights with one goal – affordable airfares for Samoans and more seats for tourists.

“The primary target is for our national carrier to be resurrected properly not only as a proﬁt making entity but most importantly to provide affordable airfares for our people and our tourists,” the Prime Minister is quoted constantly in his regular press conferences.

“I am mindful of the challenges and obstacles and government is looking at all options to realize its targeted mission.

“A reliable, consistent, affordable air fares and cost effective air services whilst exceeding our stakeholders’ expectations is paramount to government.”

