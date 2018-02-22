Imported pigs to revive local industry genetics

Part of the consignment of 23 pigs imported from Hamilton, New Zealand arriving at Faleolo International Airport

Source: PRESS SECRETARIAT:

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 23 FEBRUARY 2018: The Livestock Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is topping up its pig stocks with the arrival on new genetics imported from Hamilton New Zealand which promises to revolutionize the local piggery industry.

Arriving on a commercial flight yesterday, the 23 pigs include 8 male boars and 15 weaner gilts. They will undergo 28 days of post entry quarantine under the watchful eyes of the Division’s Head of Animal Health, Renee Orange.

The quarantine period will allow the Animal Health Unit time to tests if the animals are disease free before they are given out to the farmers.

And for the animals to adopt and readjust to their new environment, says Orange.

“Most importantly, we want to use the opportunity to introduce and encourage bio-security to all livestock farmers as one way to protect their investment from diseases,” added the Head of the Animal Health Unit.

It’s been ten years since the last shipment of imported pigs from New Zealand and the new stock according to Assistant Chief Executive Chief Livestock Officer Aiolupotea Tony Aiolupotea is to revive the piggery industry with new genetics.

“The breeding program will start in three months and we hope by October we should have enough stock to be distributed to our multipliers in Upolu and Savai’i,” Aiolupotea explains.

“The aim is to manage this injection of new stock and maintain strong genetics for future pig generations.”

Government officials from Livestock, Quarantine, Airport Authority and local World Bank representatives at the airport to facilitate the clearance of the pigs for their new home.

The shipment costs NZ$40,000, that includes transportation by air funded by the World Bank through the Samoa Agriculture Competitiveness Enhancement Project (SACEP).

Aside from piggery, SACEP is also benefiting close to 2,000 cattle, poultry and sheep farmers.

SCAEP’s goal is to support livestock producers and fruit and vegetable growers improve their productivity and take greater advantage of market opportunities.

Its three main targets are;

Component 1: Livestock Production and Marketing. This will work to promote superior breeds of livestock, improved husbandry practices and stock management, productivity enhancing on-farm investments, while improving the quality of meat sold in local markets.

Livestock Production and Marketing. This will work to promote superior breeds of livestock, improved husbandry practices and stock management, productivity enhancing on-farm investments, while improving the quality of meat sold in local markets. Component 2: Fruit and Vegetable Production and Marketing. This will enable interested fruit and vegetable growers to access new, higher yielding varieties, adopt improved technology and production techniques, make productivity enhancing on-farm investments, and organize themselves to strengthen their presence in the market and meet the demands of local retailers and foodservice operators for year-round supplies of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Fruit and Vegetable Production and Marketing. This will enable interested fruit and vegetable growers to access new, higher yielding varieties, adopt improved technology and production techniques, make productivity enhancing on-farm investments, and organize themselves to strengthen their presence in the market and meet the demands of local retailers and foodservice operators for year-round supplies of fresh fruits and vegetables. Component 3: Institutional Strengthening. This will improve the effectiveness of agricultural institutions (government and non-government) providing extension and adaptive research services to Samoan farmers; and the ability of these same institutions working individually or in collaboration to implement and monitor the project.

Related