Injury hits Manu Samoa ahead of first tour test match

Logovii Mulipola in action for Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks – Aviva Premiership

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 NOVEMBER 2017: Two of Manu Samoa’s most experienced players have been ruled out ten days to the first test in its Northern Hemisphere tour against Scotland 11 November, due to injury.

Tight head prop Logovi’i Mulipola (Leicester Tigers) has been replaced by Joe Sililoto of Northland, New Zealand.

And the challenges for the tight heads continue as the other tighthead prop Paul Alo-Emile, (Stade Francaise) is also out injured and the coaching staff have yet to name a replacement.

Also out injured is regular halfback Kahn Fotualii who is being replaced by Pelefofoga Cowley, (Waikato, NZ).

The other halfback, Auvasa Falealii, (Nevers, France) is also injured and is being replaced by Dwayne Polataivao (Northcote, NZ).

Manu Samoa Test Schedule

November 11 – Manu Samoa vs Scotland

November 18 – Manu Samoa vs Romania

November 25 – Manu Samoa vs England

