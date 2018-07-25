Inquest into two babies death postponed

Timua and Punipuao Siu Timua, parents of Lameko Si’u of Safotu village on the left and Marietta Samuelu and Tuisuesue Samuelu, parents of Lannah Callysta Samuelu of Sasina village.



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 26 JULY 2018: The inquest into the death of two babies who died minutes after receiving their MMR Immunization has been postponed to 08 August after a request from the lawyer for the Ministry of Health; Precious Chang was accepted by the District Court in Savai’i yesterday.

Sergeant Khamthan Stanley represented the prosecution.

The parents of both toddlers appeared in court yesterday as police witnesses and will testify on the deaths of Lannah Callysta, 1 year old of Sasina and Baby Lameto Si’u, 1 year old of Safotu.

Presiding Judge Fepulea’i Roma postponed the matter to be heard at Mulinu’u court house, 08 August.

