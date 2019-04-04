Insurance for Farmers & Fishermen under discussion in Samoa

A taro plantation in Samoa

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 4 APRIL 2019: Insurance for farmers is one of the key issues currently discussed at the meeting of the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Samoa Ministry of Agriculture at the Tanoa Hotel.

Agriculture Specialist/Consultant Afuamua Lafaele Enoka who is facilitating the meeting said there are no insurance for farmers and fishermen yet, but hopes the discussion will provide a solution to the issue.

He believes one of the reasons why Governments are reluctant to endorse insurance for farmers is because it is an expensive exercise.

“Under discussion now, we are looking at ways to compile or put together something so farmers and fishermen could get insurance,” he said.

He said farms are the most vulnerable when it comes to natural disasters affecting not only farmers but the country’s economy.

Strengthening Samoa’s Action Plan

The main aim of the meeting is to review Samoa’s Action Plan as Leverage to the development of local Food Crops, Fisheries Value Chains for Improved Nutrition and Sustainable Food Systems in the Pacific Islands.

“The goal is to strengthen the capacity of Pacific Island governments, farmer and private sector organizations, and sub-regional institutions to develop strategies and programmes, as well as mobilize financing, that can increase poor rural people’s access to nutritious and healthy food,” said Afuamua.

The four key issues pinpointed for the Samoa Action Plan include:

Nutrition – Reduction in Non –Communicable Diseases and increased income from investments in local food crops and fisheries value chain development

– Reduction in Non –Communicable Diseases and increased income from investments in local food crops and fisheries value chain development Finance – Making farmers bank ready and banks farmer ready

– Making farmers bank ready and banks farmer ready ICT – Robust Communication System for Growers

– Robust Communication System for Growers Insurance – Robust Insurance Package for Farmers

The result of the discussions will be presented to the Pacific Agriculture Ministers meeting in Apia in October 2019.

