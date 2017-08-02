Inter Schools Athletics re-open as students discipline improve

Getting over the bar at the Zone A competition at the Apia Park

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 03 TUESDAY 2017: The Inter Schools Athletics Competition is back on track after an improvement in students’ discipline.

Zone A kicked off their competition at Apia Park yesterday with Zone B taking place today and Zones C and D next week with the best results entering the finals of the Inter Schools Championship.

“Since Athletics was banned last year due to students fighting, the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture have to re-open the competition when we saw an improvement in the students’ discipline,” said the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Sports Division, Luatua Semi Epati.

He told Talamua that the Ministry is now working together with teachers and parents to do their best to make sure there will be no more fighting among students and to let the programme build good and close relationships between students.

The competition is divided in four zones with Zone A that opened yesterday between 10 Colleges that included Avele College, Samoa College, Leififi College, Anoamaa College, Vaimauga College, Aleipata College, Palalaua College, Lotofaga College, Falealili College and Papauta Girls College.

“The whole purpose is to give students opportunities to extend their sporting talents at this level of their lives as a part of their education,” added Luatua.

The Ministry of Education also runs similar programme in the Primary level.

“This is also an aspiration of our government, to develop up our athletes from a young age.”

Zone B is having their competition today while Zones C and D will take place next week.

The finals will see the best college athletes compete in the Inter School Championships of the year.

Related

Staff Reporters