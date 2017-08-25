Interim Runway Apron Repairs Contract

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 25 AUGUST 2017: Cabinet has awarded the contract for the repair of the Interim Runway Apron at the Faleolo International Airport to Ott Construction Co. Ltd at a cost of USD$300,098.86 including VAGST.

Three bids were submitted when the contract was advertised and the Tenders Board recommended the Ott Construction bid.

The bids were reviewed by the Evaluation Committee that included representatives from the Samoa Airport Authority, the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Attorney General.

The contract is funded by the World Bank under the Samoa Aviation Investment Project.

