Investigation into illegal passport procurement allegations

Source: Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2017: The Immigration division of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet has begun an investigation in to allegations of a potential breach of the Passport Act.

This follows reports received by the Ministry last week that Samoan passports have been illegally procured.

A press statement from the Government says the Ministry takes any allegation seriously and wishes to assure the public that security of our passports remains intact. Relevant action in accordance with the law will be taken upon completion of the investigation.

“The Immigration Office will continue to monitor, review and improve processes to ensure the safety and security of Samoa.”

The investigation is conducted under the Passport Act and the Public Service Act.

