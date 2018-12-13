Island Rock brings food and Christmas spirit to three needy families

Island Rock’s Santa bringing food and the Christmas spirit to three needy families

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 14 DECEMBER 2018: The Island Rock Company reached out to three impoverished families giving them food and Christmas gifts to instil the spirit of Christmas.

An Island Rock Santa hopped off a company van carrying bags of goodies and presented them to three families at Leulumoega-tuai, Savaia at Lefaga, and Tapatapaō villages.

These families don’t have running water supply and electricity at their homes and are seen by the company as in the low income bracket.

It is the second year the company has kept the spirit of Christmas through gifts to the needy families of Samoa.

The company’s team visited the families yesterday and presented the gifts to Seti Taleni of Leulumoega-tuai, then moved to Muga Aukuso of Savaia, Lefaga and finally to Fa’aitete Tapue’a at Tapatapaō.

These families were grateful for the help that Island Rock have given and for noticing their families as one of their donation families.

Even though the families have the basics like shelter and rain water, they do not have electricity and are surrounded by lush, green vegetation with crops such as bananas, breadfruit, taro and pineapples as food sustenance.

Earlier in the week, Island Rock presented food donation $3,500 tala to the Home of Aged at Mapuifagalele.

The young residents at the House of Hope under the Samoa Victim Support’s care will have Island Rocks Santa visiting next week with gifts for the victims of abuse housed at the centre.