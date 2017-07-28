It’s down memory lane for US Peace Corp volunteers returning to celebrate 50 Years

The US Peace Corp volunteers returning to celebrate 50 Years pictured with Ambassador Scott and Gail Brown after this mornings parade

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 28 JULY 2017: Today marked 50 years since the United States started sending Peace Corps volunteers to serve in various disciplines in Samoa. Several of the volunteers from the very first group that landed here in 1967 returned to be part of the celebrations that started with a parade down Beach Road this morning where the Wellington based US Ambassador Scott Brown and wife Gail took part.

In their mid-seventies, the return was an emotional journey for many who returned to see their Samoan families who are without their adopted parents and all that is left were the memories.

Perhaps there is no greater testament to the impact Samoa has on Peace Corps Volunteers than the fact that for the 50th Anniversary celebrations, m

More than 40 former Peace Corps Volunteers and their spouses and friends travelled from around the world to come back to Samoa to commemorate the 50th Anniversary and to visit their Samoan families, friends and former colleagues. There were even four former Peace Corps Volunteers from Group 1. These Volunteers first came to Samoa in 1967 and, after 50 years, still hold Samoa dear to their hearts.

Bonfires welcome first group of volunteers

Bernard Hridding, 73 years old was among the first group that arrived in 1967. They spent 3 months learning Samoan language and culture in Hawai’i.

He was adopted by a Samoan family in Saleapaga and his Samoan name was “Penati”. But the Saleapaga village boys kept mispronouncing “Penati” as “Pinati.”

So the name stuck and Hridding became Pinati. He was attached to a heath project to improve sanitation though building water seal toilets. It is how Pinati became closely associated with Samoans referred to as ‘Fale Pisikoa’ or Peace Corp toilets.

“Our Samoan teachers in Hawai’i were Mormon students and we learnt to speak with the letter T,” said Hridding.

When they arrived in Samoa, all they heard were people speaking with the letter ‘k’ which was alien to them.

“There were about 50 of us in the first group and when we arrived in American Samoa to catch the connecting Pan Am DC3 flight to Samoa,” said Hridding.

They were told that Samoa’s airport was a just a grass strip and did not have lights on the runway and the reason why all flights arrived at daytime. But their flight arrived at nigh time.

“That night we arrived in Samoa was very dark. When we reached Faleolo airport, we saw lights at the airport and I thought we have been lied to.”

However, when the plane slowed down, Hridding realized that there were no lights, but people had built bonfires around the runway to light the way for the plane to land.

Hridding was emotional when he recalled the trip from the airport to town.

“There were more bonfires to light the road and people calling out ‘Talofa Pisikoa.”

“This is one precious memory I will never forgot as long as I live, and I believe we were the only group that was welcomed in such manner,” said Hridding.

“It was not easy then, because the roads were bad, and only one bus that travels to and from the village. It was a long ride from Saleapaga to Apia.”

On Monday this week, Hridding and his wife returned to Saleapaga to visit his adopted family.

“It was very sad because most of the people I know have passed on, but my adopted father’s brothers’ wife welcomed us,” said Hridding.

He said the woman was 95 years old now and she still remembered him.

He was also excited when a young man name Soane approached him and started reminiscing about the past.

“It was not until later that I realized that Soane was then a very young boy who called me “Pinati” instead of “Penati”.

Was an honour to get a pe’a (tattoo), says Frank Innes.

Frank Innes was 21 years old when he arrived in Samoa in 1967. He and Hridding were among the volunteers that worked in the health division then.

At Lefaga, there was a tattooing session and the tattoo artist asked Frank if he can be a partner to one who was already being tattoo.

“I was honoured and privileged to be asked this, and I agreed,” said Innes.

What he did not know at the time was the pain associated with the session. He ended up with an incomplete tattoo as it was difficult to go back to Lefaga in between the sessions.

“It was an honour but my work here was also important to me,” said Innes.

Asked if he would finish the tattoo now that he was in Samoa again, he said “I’m too old now.”

Jackie Fa’asisila & William Cable

William Cable arrived in Samoa in 1967 as one of the first volunteers, while Jackie arrived in 1972.

Cable was an agriculturalist while Jackie served as a teacher. Both not only fell in love with the country but with their spouses and made Samoa home.

Jackie said her group was sworn in at the first parliament house, and most of her group were teachers.

She said most of the volunteers served at primary schools and the then Teachers Training College at Malifa or TTC as it was known then.

The Peace Corps was established in 1961 by John F. Kennedy not just as an agency to provide technical assistance, but also with the larger vision of promoting global peace and friendship.

Lagi Keresoma