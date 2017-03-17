Itu Asau College gets USD $105,777 grant from Japan

CONTRACT SIGNED: Ambassador of Japan to Samoa H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta and President of Itu Asau College committee Etepo Poloma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 17 MARCH 2017: Itu Asau College in Savai’i is the latest recipient of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

The school committee received funds of USD $105,777 equivalent to SAT $263,386 during a signing ceremony at the Embassy office this morning.

Etepo Poloma President of Itu Asau College committee signed on behalf of the school.

The project will include the construction of 4 additional classrooms to supplement the existing 8 classrooms and to cater for the increasing number of students attending Itu Asau College.

At the ceremony Ambassador Tuimaugaoalii emphasized on Japan’s commitment to support the Government of Samoa key areas in its Strategy Development of Samoa (SDS).

“Education is a priority in key area needed for improvement in Strategy of Development (SDS) hence, Japan is keen and committed to assist in achieving its ultimate goals, ensuring access to quality education and healthy learning environment” he said.

The GGP provides support for small projects undertaken by local government authorities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), educational organisations directly benefitting the grassroots level and contributing in the socio-economic of Samoa.

The grants have facilitated implementation of more than 160 projects island wide with total value of approximately USD $11,397,663 (SAT $29,423,069).

Itu Asau College project is the last recipient to be awarded by the Government of Japan in its fiscal year 2016-2017 under its GGP scheme.

Related