Jai Opetaia too powerful for American Frankie Lopez

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA 23 OCTOBER 2017 – Fast-rising Samoan Australian cruiserweight prospect Jai Opetaia 13-0 (10 KOs) from Sydney was simply too powerful for American Frankie Lopez 9-1 (7 KOs), who was sent crashing to the canvas late in the first round from a southpaw left cross.

Although he beat the count the Virgil Hill-trained boxer from North Hollywood was battered around the ring by Opetaia, who claimed victory at the 2:55 mark of the first round when the visitor’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel.

“A lot of work went into this,” says Opetaia, 22, who wins the IBF Youth cruiserweight title with the victory. “I’m ready, I’ve got an awesome management crew, they work hard for me and hopefully you’ll see me back in the ring soon.”

Undercard results

Bantamweight Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson 7-0 (3 KOs) defeated debutant Febriyanti Lubis 0-1 by second round stoppage at 0:22.

Cruiserweight Jayden “Plugger” Nichols moved to 5-0-1 (1 KOs) with a four round majority decision over Cliff Chamberlain Jr 1-3 (1 KOs) by scores of 40-36, 38-38 and 40-36.

Junior middleweight Victor Odindo 4-0 (4 KOs) scored a dominant third round TKO of Gregory Bell 3-3 (1 KOs) in a scheduled four round bout.

