Japan approves grants to rebuild Tuana’i Primary and Laumoliafi Primary Schools

Japan’s Ambassador to Samoa, H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta signs with the President of Laumoliafi Primary School committee, Lealaiauloto Falefa (Left) and shaking hands with the President of the Tuana’i Primary School, Logo Futialo Fa’aui after the signing ceremony

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 14 MARCH 2017: The Government of Japan today reaffirmed its commitment to assist the development of education in Samoa through the provision of grants for two local primary schools.

The selected schools are Tuana’i Primary School and Laumoliafi Primary School in Avao, Savai’i Island.

Two official signing ceremonies took place today at the Embassy of Japan in Apia between Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta and representatives from the two schools.

Tuana’i Primary School committee received a grant of USD $111,646 whilst Laumoliafi Primary School committee received a grant of USD $113,561 under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The grant will fund the reconstruction of classrooms in current school buildings, 8 new classrooms per project, as well as libraries and staff rooms to ensure safe and sound healthier conditions which standardize under school environment promulgated by MESC (Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture).

Ambassador Shibuta reiterated on Japan’s commitment to support projects that boost the standard of education aligned with the government of Samoa’s key development areas in its Strategy for Development.

Last week Samata-i-uta Primary School in Savaii received similar funding through the GGP scheme.

Related