Japan donates US$1.9 million upgrade to Dental Health Services

Japans Ambassador to Samoa Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki cutting the ribbon as the Minister of Health looks on

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 23 FEBRUARY 2018: Japan today donated dental equipment worth US$1.9 million to upgrade the dental health standards and services at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital.

Japans Ambassador to Samoa Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki presented the equipment to the Minister of Health, Tuitama Leao Dr. Talalelei Tuitama.

“The government of Japan is pleased to partner with the National Health Service in improving public health in Samoa,” said Maugaoleatuolo.

The project was made possible through Japan’s grant aid for Economic and Social Development Programme that was signed in April 2016 between Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi and former Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta.

The agreement assured a donation of two million Japanese Yen which comes to US$1.9million.

During the handover, Maugaoleatuolo said the grant was divided equally between two projects requested, which is the fire ladder truck for S.F.E.S.A. and the dental and medical equipment for the dental clinic at hospital.

“This equipment consists of 46 varieties of essentials dental equipment such as dental chairs, dental surgery units, dental lab equipment set, dental x-ray machines and others,” said Maugaoleatuolo Maugaoleatuolo.

He also added that NHS will also be receiving a dental mobile vehicle in August this year for the outreach programmes as well as improving oral healthcare within rural areas as well as in various schools.

The donated dental equipment will alleviate the equipment shortage and help improve health services in the dental clinic of TTM Hospital.

Ambassador Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki also reaffirmed Japan’s commitment in assisting the Government of Samoa in improving its people’s welfare within the health sector.

“Health, closely related to people’s welfare is on top agenda of the Japan-Samoa relations. Through Japan’s Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Development Programme, the Government of Japan has and will continue to promote the health and well-being of the Samoan people.”

He also added that not only Japan assists in providing the requested equipment but also the assistance and contribution of its volunteer scheme through its agency JICA whereas several volunteers are being dispatched to work in partnership with the Government of Samoa through human capacity building.

Since the establishment of Japan-Samoa partnership under its Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Development Programme in 1977, cooperation in various economic and social fields has sustained smooth and rapid growth bringing tangible benefit to Samoan people and its communities.

